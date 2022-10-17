HH Electronics Launches M-Series Amplifiers

UK-based HH Electronics has announced the launch of its M-Series high power, 2U rack amplifiers.

Halesowen, West Midlands, UK (October 17, 2022)—UK-based HH Electronics has announced the launch of its M-Series high power, 2U rack amplifiers. The installation-focused series is designed to take on use in bars, restaurants, clubs, houses of worship, live music and education settings.

There are three models available. The M-750D, M-1500D and M-2600D were each designed and engineered in the UK, and sport a heavy-duty toroidal power supply, rugged chassis, reliable linear power stage and protection system.

HH M-Series power amplifiers feature balanced XLR inputs, user selectable input sensitivity, SpeakON Connectors, binding post outputs, status indicators, twin volume controls and protection circuits.

HH has over five decades of experience designing quality power amplifiers.