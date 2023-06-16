dBTechnologies VIO-X310 & VIO-X315 Loudspeakers – Mix Product of the Week

Unveiled this week at InfoComm 2023 are the newest additions to dbTechnologies’ VIO-X series of active loudspeakers, the VIO-X310 and VIO-X315.

Unveiled this week at InfoComm 2023 are the latest additions to dbTechnologies’ VIO-X series of active loudspeakers, the VIO-X310 and VIO-X315. The two models are the first three-way loudspeakers in the VIO-X series, and are touring-grade, tri-amped, point-source designs intended for public address and music reproduction in large venues. They feature the same coaxial MF/HF transducer utilized in the company’s VIO L1610 line array module.

The VIO-X310 employs two 10-inch woofers mounted on either side of a mid-high assembly, forming a dipole configuration. The coax MF and HF compression drivers feature 4-inch and 2.5-inch voice coils, respectively, and are mounted on a 90 x 40–degree rotatable horn for controlled directivity down to 500 Hz.

Dual 10-inch LF transducers yield a LF response down to 53 Hz (-10 dB) and a frequency response of 57 Hz to 19.2 kHz (-6 dB). Amplification is 1400 watts RMS Class D DigiPro G4.

The VIO-X315 incorporates the same MF/HF coax transducer used in the VIO-X310, mounted on a 90 x 50–degree horn that features a slight (5-degree) downward tilt to optimize coverage.

Low-frequency reproduction is via a single 15-inch LF transducer with a 4-inch voice coil, enabling the VIO-X315 to produce low end down to 34 Hz (-10 dB), and offering a user the option to deploy the speaker with or without a subwoofer. Frequency response is stated as 37 Hz to 18 kHz (-6 dB). As with the VIO-X310, DigiPro amplification is controlled via onboard 32-bit DSP with dedicated FIR filters for processing low, mid and high frequencies. A/D and D/A is 24-bit/96 kHz.

Analog audio I/O for the VIO-X310 and VIO-X315 is via balanced XLR connectors, while RJ45 digital I/O enables incorporating the loudspeakers with dB Technologies’ Aurora Net software for management and monitoring of VIO-X systems.

Applications for the VIO-X310 and VIO-X315 include standalone P.A., under-balcony or delay fills, fixed installations, and open-air sound reinforcement, with SPL capabilities exceeding 135 dB.

The VIO-X310 can be stacked or flown using the HB-VIOX310 mounting bracket; the VIO-X315 can be stacked using an optional pole mount or by using 12 built-in M10 rigging points. Both models feature wood cabinetry and are finished in black.

