DiGiCo Thinks Small with Quantum112 Flypack Console

Chessington, U.K. (September 30, 2025)—DiGiCo has rolled out its first true flypack console: the newly announced 12-fader, single-screen Quantum112.

Designed to fit within a Pelican Air 1637 case, the console slips under the load limit to qualify as a standard checked bag option on most flights, weighing in at 50 pounds. Nonetheless, despite its diminutive size, the new desk shares many of the capabilities of DiGiCo’s Quantum range. Based on the latest seventh-generation FPGAs, DiGiCo’s newest console offers 80 input channels with 24 aux/subgroup busses, LR/LCR master busses and a 12×8 matrix, all with full channel processing. A dozen control groups plus two solos are also available.

The Quantum112 sports a 17-inch, 1000-nit, high-brightness multitouch screen with both a meter bridge and soft quick select buttons and is additionally equipped with 18 individual TFT channel displays to provide user feedback and interaction. Beneath the main display are a dozen newly sourced 100mm touch-sensitive faders, selected, according to the manufacturer, for their smooth movement and precision control.

The new desk also incorporates now-familiar Quantum Range features like Mustard Processing channel strips (20), Spice Rack plugin style native FPGA processing options (6), and Nodal Processing (24). A total of 12 graphic EQs are available, along with eight FX Rack slots.

Stadius 32-bit ADC and DAC conversion, dual DMI slots and other I/O options, including Dante (64 channels in and out at 48 kHz and 96 kHz), MADI (redundant or single), optional optics, AES, local connections (16 analog inputs and eight outputs) and more can also be found within the compact console.

“The initial brief really challenged our team, driving us to research new materials, optimize design techniques, and inversely shrink topologies while increasing performance,” says DiGiCo head of research and development Michael Aitchison. “Our previously smallest console, the SD11, weighs 24 kilograms [53 pounds] without packaging, and 73 kilograms [161 pounds] when flight-cased, so it wasn’t a proper flypack product. The new Quantum112 is nearly 70 percent lighter, but still incredibly solid and far more powerful. We’re extremely proud with how it has turned out and suspect that our customers will be quite pleased with it, too.”

DiGiCo’s Quantum112 is expected to ship in late October this year.