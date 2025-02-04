DiGiCo Launches Quantum225T Console at ISE

At ISE, DiGiCo has unveiled a new variation on its most compact Quantum Range desk with the introduction of the Quantum225T console.

Barcelona, Spain (February 4, 2025)—At ISE, DiGiCo has unveiled a new variation on its most compact Quantum Range desk with the introduction of the Quantum225T console, aimed at modestly-sized performing arts venues and regional touring productions.

Sporting DiGiCo’s T software, the Quantum225T’s functionality and worksurface are reconfigured to provide specialist theater programming tools to aid theatre sound design, rehearsal and show operation with DiGiCo’s Auto Update and cue data management tools.

Auto Update allows designers to establish inter-cue relationships, with changes made to channel settings automatically propagating to other related cues. Character variations, often a result of costume and prop changes, are handled with the Alias function, and cast changes can also be managed through the Players function.

Quantum225T’s channel processing and mixing functions are identical to its live-focused Quantum225 counterpart, but the crosspoint matrix gains individual nodal delays and matrix aliases. This enhanced matrixing system plays a role within theatre output processing, and is reportedly handled without compromising any of the Quantum225T’s general processing capabilities.

The console control surface offers existing Quantum Range features such as Mustard Processing channel strips, Spice Rack plug-in-style native FPGA processing options, Nodal Processing and True Solo.The Quantum225T is equipped with 96 input channels and 48 busses, as well Mustard and Nodal Processor tallies to 36 and 48, respectively. Mix minus is also included in the new feature set, plus a larger 24×24 matrix. There are four MADI ports and dual DMI ports for added connectivity, 8×8 analog and four AES channels for local I/O, built-in UB MADI, and optional Optocore, plus dual PSU.

DiGiCo’s theatre-specific software extension can be added to any Quantum225 via an unlock code can be entered to enable the theatre features on any Quantum225 console. The new Quantum225T is expected to ship in late March.