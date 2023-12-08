DOCtron IMC Gets the 500 Series Treatment

The original handmade DOCtron IMC was made for live use, so a new 500 Series edition is intended for the studio.

Germany (December 8, 2023)—The DOCtron IMC is typically used for analog loudness and saturation—for instance, bring drums to the forefront of the mix. Now the handmade audio processor is available in a two-slot 500 Series unit format.

While the original DOCtron IMC was designed to be used on stage—and has been by artists like Carl Cox, Acid Pauli, Kölsch, Stimming, Viken Arman and Stavroz—the new 500 Series model is intended for studio usage. The stereo module of the new DOCtron IMC model features the same saturation and loudness gain as the original, including a low and high shelve equalizer, a feed-forward and feed-backward-capable VCA compressor with parameters such as threshold, ratio, attack and release. It also has a notable drive stage made possible by Lundahl transformers.

Reportedly, the idea behind the new DOCtron IMC was to tame the transients with the compressor and use the drive stage to “saturate it from subtle warmth to impressive heat while the natural limiting abilities from the Lundahl transformers keep the peaks in control at all times. This allows for a loudness gain of typically 2-3 db LUfs.”

The unit features a fully analog channel strip for the bus- and master signals, with adjustable input level (0 dB to -10 dB); a 2-Band Shelving Equalizer (60 Hz and 12 kHz) with +/-14 dB range and bypass switch; VCA compressor with adjustable threshold, ratio (1:1.5 to 1:10), attack and release; and more.