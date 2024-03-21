Audiofocus Isolde Loudspeaker Series Debuts

Belgian loudspeaker manufacturer Audiofocus has launched the Isolde AP108 range of point source loudspeakers for live sound and installation.

The 2-way Isolde AP108 uses a 8” LF transducer incorporating Tetracoil voice coil technology to achieve a peak SPL of 129dB. The chosen neodymium magnet 1.4” exit HF transducer has a 2.4” voice coil and is from the same family as the drivers employed in the company’s recently launched column P.A. and constant curvature series.

The asymmetrical design allows the AP108 to be used vertically or horizontally, and can additionally be used onstage as a wedge monitor. A bespoke 3D printed waveguide ensures rigid 90 x 60-degree coverage. The speaker is available in self-powered and passive live versions, with integral grab handles and bi-angled pole mounts, or as a dedicated installation variant with clean lines and optional ceiling or wall mounts. Isolde AP108 is made using high grade birch plywood.

“By opting for a true 2-way configuration and harnessing the benefits of Tetracoil technology, we’re able to deliver significantly higher SPL when measured like-for-like against the market leading 8-inch coaxial speakers,” explains Audiofocus founder and CEO, Ann Leroy. “Our unique horn also permits a degree of control and projection that coax cabinets cannot match.”