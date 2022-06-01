DPA 4055 Kick Drum Mic Debuts

DPA Microphones has introduced its first kick drum microphone; dubbed the 4055, it is appropriate for studio and live use.

Alleroed, Denmark (June 1, 2022)―DPA Microphones has released its first kick drum mic, dubbed the 4055. While intended for studio and live use on low-frequency, high-SPL instruments, the company states that it is “not pre-tailored to any specific sound,” with the aim of providing flexibility for sound engineers.

That said, it’s still being presented as a kick drum mic, and with that in mind, the 4055 is said to provide a linear frequency response, both on- and off axis, for a defined sound with low-end punch punch.

The shape of the DPA 4055 is an asymmetric design, allowing it to be slid into a drum without risking a tear in the drum skin. It can also be placed both inside or outside the kick drum, providing more options. Additionally, the 4055 has a large housing and wind damping foam, positioned in front of the capsule behind the grille, to deal with turbulence in front of the drum holes. Its max SPL is 164 dB.

“We are very excited for the creative possibilities and high-quality sound that this new kick drum microphone provides in both live and recording applications,” says René Mørch, product director, DPA Microphones A/S. “While people turn to DPA for our miniature solutions, we know that they are also used to using a large kick drum mic that can handle high SPLs and dampen the inherent wind created by the movement of the drum skin. We took all this into account when designing the 4055 Kick Drum mic and working with several engineers throughout the development, created a solution that is large, yet unobtrusive, and delivers the best sound available on the market.”

Pricing for the new microphone begins at $730 USD, and is available starting today.