M-Audio Debuts Forty Series Studio Monitors

New 6.5- and 8-inch models, designed for musicians, home studio owners and content creators, offer sound customization, Bluetooth 5.0 streaming and enhanced power.

Cumberland, R.I. (October 8, 2024)—M-Audio has added to its studio monitor lineup with the launch of the Forty Series, which offers sound customization, Bluetooth 5.0 streaming and enhanced power.

According to John Boudreau, director of product management, “We designed the M-Audio Forty Series with today’s musicians, producers and creators in mind. Our goal was to deliver precision sound, adaptability, and seamless connectivity that meet the evolving needs of both home and project studios. With Bluetooth 5.0 streaming and DSP-powered customization, users can tailor their audio to any space, ensuring they always experience professional-grade sound, no matter where they create.”

The new Forty Sixty and Forty Eighty are aimed at home, project studio and personal workstation users. The 100-watt Forty Sixty features a 6.5-inch woofer and a 1-inch high-frequency driver, while the 150W Forty Eighty houses an 8-inch woofer and a 1.25-inch tweeter. Both offer DSP control of crossover, EQ and voicing options.

With the M- Audio Forty Series control app, users can fine-tune their sound via customizable presets and a 5-band EQ, optimizing audio for any space or preference. The company says that the new Forty Series speakers also feature professional-grade A/D converters.

Front-panel instant listening modes allow users to switch between Flat, for reference monitoring, Hype, for consumer-style enhanced listening, and Custom EQ, for personalized audio profiles.

Bluetooth 5.0 TWS audio streaming and control enables seamless streaming from any device with control via the Forty Series Control app.

The M-Audio Forty Series monitors are available now from partner inMusic dealers. The Forty Sixty is priced at $199/pair; the Forty Eighty at $299/pair.