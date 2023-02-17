EAW MKC Series Coaxial Loudspeakers Launched

Eastern Acoustic Works has unveiled its new MKC Series of 2-Way Coaxial Loudspeakers for use in small- and medium-sized spaces.

Whitinsville, MA (February 17, 2023)—Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has unveiled its new MKC Series 2-Way Coaxial Loudspeakers. The line consists of four models—MKC50, MKC60, MKC80 and MKC120—designed for a variety of applications in small- and medium-sized spaces.

The MKC line offers a suite of driver sizes and also features multitap transformer options that provide solutions for distributed and fill systems. Meanwhile, the additional monitoring capabilities of the MKC50 and MKC60, as well as the pole-mount options of the MKC80 and MKC120, make the loudspeakers appropriate for use by production companies.

Every MKC Series product is equipped with Focusing and Dyno technology, as well as beamwidth matched crossovers. The loudspeakers also variously make use of proprietary concentric technology, a new port design (MKC50 and MKC60) and CSA technology (MKC80 and MKC120) to aid performance. Greybox settings for each model also come preloaded with UXA4401 and UXA4403 Amplifiers, which optimize the performance of the brand’s core technologies.

Each MKC Series product has available accessories for installation and deployment, such as a Pan & Tilt Bracket shipped with the MKC50 and MKC60. The enclosures can be deployed in either horizontal or vertical orientations, with additional deployment options including ceiling brackets. MKC80 and MKC120 accessories include a U-Bracket, ceiling bracket and heavy-duty Pan & Tilt bracket. The full MKC line is available in black or white.