EAW Adds to Newport Series at NAMM 2026

Eastern Acoustic Works will turn the spotlight on its latest Newport Series of products at NAMM 2026

Anaheim, CA (January 15, 2026)—Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) will turn the spotlight on its latest Newport Series of products at NAMM 2026, including the NT206L compact, self-powered line array loudspeaker.

NT206L features two 6.5-inch low-frequency drivers with 2-inch voice coils and a 1.75-inch high-frequency driver, brought to life by 1500 watts of onboard power. A newly patented EAW waveguide leverages EAW’s Focusing technology to provide high-frequency response.

NT206L also debuts a new EAW Core Technology called Adjustable Horizontal Directivity (AHD). With AHD, users can choose between four horizontal coverage profiles through toolless adjustments in the field. NT206L plays loud (139 dB) and goes low (65-20 kHz), and sports a Baltic birch, steel and aluminum enclosure. Weighing under 32 lb (14.5 kg), the active loudspeaker is reportedly lighter than many enclosures in its class.

EAW says that it plans to broaden the Newport Series in 2026 to offer a wider range of options with the same design philosophy. The upcoming NT208L loudspeaker and NT116S subwoofer prototypes will be on display in the EAW demo room at NAMM, while two additional subwoofers are being developed for the full release later this year, expanding the Newport Series portfolio.