SSL to Debut Tempest Control App at IBC2023

Oxford, UK (September 12, 2023)—Solid State Logic will launch its Tempest Control App for the System T platform at IBC2023.

Delivering control of all mix, routing, monitoring, setup and automation functions, SSL’s new Tempest Control App (TCA) is a scalable control solution for broadcast audio applications including remote production, newsroom production, backup scenarios and more. TCA utilizes the same GUI as found across the entire System T range, providing operators with a familiar experience no matter what System T control interface they are using. ​ ​

​TCA allows broadcasters to deploy flypack systems, consisting of a 1U TE1 Tempest DSP Engine, PC or laptop running the TCA software, and I/O, providing up to 256 paths of on-site audio processing. For more resource-intensive demands, a system with a higher DSP count of up to 800 channels can be specified using the TE2 DSP engine.

​If a remote workflow is required, a TCA system can be controlled remotely from a studio location via another control interface. This could be a large format System T console in a control room, a computer running the Tempest Control App with a connected fader tile, or the software interface in its most streamlined configuration. All aspects of control are available, including AoIP routing, control of the on-location preamps and mixes for local monitoring feeds.

​TCA integrates with automated newsroom production platforms, including EVS, Grass Valley, Ross, Sony and Viz. Key features, including channel and bus fader levels and PFL state, can be controlled from the newsroom automation, with local control simultaneously available to an operator. A typical newsroom system could consist of a touch screen, 1U Tempest DSP Engine, I/O and optional furniture-mounted fader tile, with a virtual machine hosting the TCA.

​SSL, along with Audiotonix sister company, Calrec, have developed a cloud-based processing platform which over the past 12 months has been utilized on a number of proof-of-concept events with broadcast partners. TCA will provide a software-based control solution that can run ‘locally’ alongside the cloud-based audio processing.

Existing System T remote functionality can be used to connect another control surface such as a large format console, a smaller console or another instance of TCA.