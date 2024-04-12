Lawo Introduces Virtual Mixing App

Lawo has introduced its new HOME mc² DSP app, a server-based audio engine and the microservice-based equivalent of Lawo’s A__UHD Core.

Rastatt, Germany (April 12, 2024)—Lawo has introduced its new HOME mc² DSP app, a server-based audio engine and the microservice-based equivalent of Lawo’s A__UHD Core.

The app can be used together with mc² mixing consoles or to instantiate a (virtual) mixing system at the press of a button wherever audio processing is required at short notice. With features familiar from the A__UHD Core FPGA processing platform in a CPU-based package, it allows operators to spin up mc²-grade DSP processing.

The app leverages Lawo’s Flex licensing and subscription model, allowing users to reallocate subscription credits to any available HOME App, whether audio or video, for tight budget control. It is also easy to “move” from one location—the production hub, say—to another, such as an OB truck or a remote location.

HOME mc² DSP’s primary purpose is to provide audio processing in situations where no A__UHD Core is available or where remaining within the HOME Apps realm is more practical. Despite its CPU-based technology, the HOME mc² DSP app performs at the same latency as its hardware companion.

The app automatically scales with future CPU developments and can provide several thousand DSP channels where needed. With support for mono, stereo, 5.1 and NGA immersive mixing formats; a number of AUX, GRP and SUM busses; and more, HOME mc² DSP is the app-based alter-ego of the A__UHD Core. Any HOME App can be stopped at any time, freeing up server capacity, Flex Subscription credits and reducing power consumption in the process.