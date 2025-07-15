FiiO SP5 Active Monitors Debut

Hi-fi brand FiiO debuts its first pro-audio studio monitors with the arrival of SP5 active speakers.

New York, NY (July 15, 2025)—Since its founding in 2007, FiiO has made a name for itself with a variety of high-end consumer audio products like DACs, headphone amplifiers and the like, garnering a number of iF Design and REddot Awards along the way. Now the company is stepping into the pro audio arena with the launch of its nearfield SP5 active speaker system for pros and

Due to street in September, the new offering sports a dual power supply system, as each SP5 speaker is powered by its own dedicated 120W supply in order to provide consistent power delivery and minimal cross-channel interference.

At the heart of the SP5 is an independent four-channel amplifier design, delivering 60W + 20W per speaker, aiding discrete amplification of the 5.25-inch Rohacell-cone bass driver and the 1-inch composite silk dome tweeter. The Rohacell driver is paired with a rear cavity-enhanced tweeter featuring an internal magnet structure with an aim of providing smooth highs.

The three-band bass and treble adjustment system offers dual-frequency bass extension options for precise tailoring to usage needs, whether one is in a studio, a desktop workstation or a dedicated listening space.

The SP5 has ports for AUX, RCA, XLR, and ​ USB Type-C connections, and all have independent volume memory, so each input retains its own customized level settings. A low-noise encoder enables stepless, electronic volume adjustment via a front-mounted control knob.

Realizing some consumers will use the SP5s, the speakers also support Bluetooth codecs, including LDAC and aptX Adaptive, enabling lossless wireless streaming with minimal latency. Users can also control the speakers with the FiiO Control App (iOS/Android) which offers 10-band PEQ tuning and speaker configuration from a phone, tablet or laptop.

The SP5 includes two Furukawa oxygen-free copper power cables, ensuring clean power delivery and maximum electrical conductivity.

The new speakers are expected to run $749.