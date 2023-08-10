FIR Designer M V4 Update Adds auditionDSP, More

United Kingdom (August 10, 2023)—Eclipse Audio has released FIR Designer M V4, updating its software tool for creating custom loudspeaker processing (IIR+FIR) and multi-channel presets.

The version 4 update adds ‘auditionDSP,’ a new digital signal processor and audio player. auditionDSP is powered by a dynamic built-in DSP engine that utilizes ﬂoating point processing and includes low-noise state-space biquads for IIR ﬁlters. It enables users to listen to their custom processing during the development process, rather than relying solely on visual plots. It also allows diﬀerent ﬁltering options to be audibly compared by running processing for up to three loudspeaker presets simultaneously, in real-time, with live switching between presets.

“Filters and presets can be perfected quickly, without the need to ﬁrst export data to an external hardware processor for playback,” said Michael John, lead developer at Eclipse Audio. “This is invaluable when time is tight, such as during live sound installs.”

Audio input for ﬁltered playback via auditionDSP can be either live or from a loaded WAV ﬁle, to suit the needs of diﬀerent users.

The FIR Designer M v4 update also adds other new features and functionalities, such as a Contour Plot for oﬀ-axis analysis, a Group Delay display, project-speciﬁc plot color customization, upgraded macOS support (for M1 and M2-based Macs) and faster UI response.

In addition, a new ‘RAM Audio’ IIR ﬁlter mode has been added to the list of emulated brands, joining Lake, Linea Research, Powersoft, QSC Q-SYS, Symetrix, BSS, Biamp Tesira and Marani. (A ‘Generic’ mode remains available as a starting point for use with processors that don’t have their own branded mode.)