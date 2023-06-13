Kemper Profiler Update Adds Interface Capability

The latest Kemper Profiler update turns the unit into an audio Interface for recording, re-amping, and more with DAWs.

Ruhr Area, Germany (June 13, 2023)—Kemper has a new OS update for its Profiler guitar FX system—Profiler OS 9.0 and Rig Manager 3.4. Currently available as a public beta from the Kemper website, the update turns the unit into an audio Interface for recording, re-amping, and more with DAWs.

Profiler OS 9.0 upgrades the Profiler to a “studio-central“ audio-Interface and re-amping solution, making it able to handle recording and monitoring with any DAW on Win, MacOS, and iOS. Additionally, The Profiler works as an external FX device, as all the Kemper Delay and Reverb Studio effects can be added to vocal tracks, drum tracks and so on.

The Kemper Profiler offers A/D conversion for a guitar signal into the digital realm, and now that’s available for one’s recordings as well. The guitar input signal-to-noise ratio is 127 dB.

The update also includes the Re-amping Command Center, where users can record guitar and amp tone into a DAW and employ a new re-amping workflow. Users can record the amp tone plus the dry guitar DI signal, and then come back later to send the DI-Track back into the Profiler and re-amp as many tracks with different amp and FX tones as needed.

The Profiler OS 9.0 also includes the new Kemper Rig Marketplace. Built into Rig Manager, it offers vendors of rig content to be visible with a “booth“ in the marketplace. More than 20 stores are listed in the marketplace and provide access to specialized rig creators from vintage, classic, modern, metal, and experimental to artist-oriented tones.