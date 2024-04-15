Eclipse Audio FIR Designer Update Adds Auto IIR

United Kingdom (April 15, 2024)—Audio pros have been using Eclipse Audio’s FIR Designer software to create custom loudspeaker processing since 2016; the new Version 4.2 introduces Auto IIR, which speeds up the traditional IIR-filter-based equalization process for individual loudspeakers and systems.

Within FIR Designer, users can access dedicated IIR functionality to manually adjust IIR-based filtering in the destination processor. Now, under Auto IIR, parametric filters can now be chosen and configured to match a target response, reducing the need for manual adjustments and expediting the equalization process. The automatically generated parametrics can be used independently or in combination with other IIR filter types, and can be manually fine-tuned just like any other filter. All IIR-based EQ settings can be exported individually or as part of a combined FIR+IIR preset.

The new Auto IIR function works with all of the built-in branded IIR filter modes, or the default ‘Generic’ mode. The new Version 4.12 has introduced additional modes, and now includes Biamp Tesira, Blaze Audio, BSS, Lake, Linea Research, Marani, Pascal Audio, Powersoft, QSC Q-SYS, RAM Audio, RMS Acoustics, and Symetrix. Utilizing a specific IIR mode guarantees precise matching of the IIR filter behavior with the selected processor, as it automatically adjusts for brand-specific differences in IIR filter interpretation. Moreover, engineers who work with multiple processor brands can convert filters from one brand to another with a single click.

Both FIR Designer & FIR Designer M version 4.2 include Auto IIR and the branded IIR modes. The software is available for download at eclipseaudio.com.