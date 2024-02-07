Techivation M-Puncher Plug-In Debuts

Punching-in is the newly released Techivation M-Puncher plug-in, a level-independent tool intended to add punch and low-end thump to sound.

New York, NY (February 7, 2024)—Punching in this month is the newly released Techivation M-Puncher plug-in, a level-independent tool intended to add punch and low-end thump to sound.

M-Puncher identiﬁes attack and sustain portions of audio and then processes them independently so that users can raise the impact and boost the ambiance of mixes in the process.

A Dynamic Limiting feature allows users to choose how a track’s punch is emphasized, allowing them to explore increased level, harmonic richness, or anything in between. M-Puncher also includes features like mid-side processing, auto-gain compensation and frequency-dependent analysis.

In all, main features include Punchiness; Limiting; Thump Control; Sustain Control; Detection Range; Three Envelope Styles; Dry/wet Mix; Diff & Sidechain; Make Up Gain; Auto Gain; Left-Right/Mid-Side balance; Input-output level meters; Scaleable user interface; Internal On/Off Switch; Undo/redo options; and A/B Switch.

M-Puncher can be downloaded in VST, VST3, AU, and AAX formats for any compatible DAWs that also support sidechain processing, including Logic, Cubase, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, FL Studio, Studio One, etc., available for both Windows and macOS. Techivation plug-ins also support the Apple M chip natively.

M-Puncher is now available for an introductory offer of $45.00 US, going up to $90.00 after February 20, 2024.