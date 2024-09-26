Focusrite Launches New Scarlett Interfaces

Focusrite has expanded its long-running Scarlett audio interface line today with the introduction of three new models: the Scarlett 16i16, 18i16, and 18i20.

High Wycombe,UK (September 26, 2024)—Focusrite has expanded its long-running Scarlett audio interface line today with the introduction of three new models: the Scarlett 16i16, 18i16, and 18i20.

Building out the line’s fourth generation of models, the new interfaces add more analog inputs and outputs, front-panel monitor switching and mute control, S/PDIF and ADAT connectivity, additional headphone outputs, and a built-in talkback mic on Scarlett 18i20.

While the models differ in many ways, they also have many things in common, such as offering a 122dB dynamic range, using the flagship RedNet range converters, and sporting remote-controlled preamps with a reported 69 dB of gain from any mic. There’s also new headphone amps, redesigned gain halos that offer input and output metering, new Auto Gain and Clip Safe modes along with a revamped Air mode with Presence, and more.

Individually, they each have something to offer different levels of users. The Scarlett 18i20 4th Gen, an update to the flagship 3rd Gen model, is a rack-mountable USB audio interface featuring 18 inputs, including eight Scarlett preamps, and 20 outputs. It also sports a built-in talkback mic; A/B speaker switching for instant referencing on different monitors; and eight channels of LED bar metering, assignable to inputs or outputs as well as master output metering.

Meanwhile, the Scarlett 18i16 is a desktop-format USB audio interface with 18 inputs, including four 4th Gen Scarlett preamps, and 16 outputs. Focusrite sees the unit as a hub for integrating hardware with a DAW, providing enough analog and digital I/O to connect external instruments, processors, and effects.

Rounding out the new offerings, the Scarlett 16i16 is a desktop-format USB audio interface which shares the same feature set as 18i16 but is slightly more compact, with 16 inputs, including two Scarlett preamps, and 16 outputs.

The included Focusrite Control 2 software aids setting up routing, levels, monitoring mixes, independent outputs, and routing options. In addition to the desktop application, the iOS and Android Focusrite Control 2 apps allow users to adjust monitor mixes and mic preamp gains while away from the computer. Also included with the interfaces is an Easy Start tool app.

All Scarletts come with Ableton Live Lite, three months of Pro Tools Artist recording software, and six months of FL Studio Producer Edition. Also included is a curated selection of production software from Focusrite, Softube, Native Instruments, Antares, and others. In addition, there are five free masters from Landr that can be used at any time, plus a two-month subscription to Landr Studio.

Expected to street in mid-October, the 16i16 will run $369.99, the 18i16 will be $499.99 and the 18i20 will sell for $649.99.