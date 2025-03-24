Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen Channels A New Update

Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen users can unlock 16 Channels of ADAT I/O and more with the interface line's latest update.

New York, NY (March 24, 2025)—The latest firmware update for Focusrite’s Scarlett 4th Gen brings a number of new offerings to the unit, giving users 16 channels of ADAT I/O, monitor grouping, and remote Multichannel Auto Gain. The update is available to users via the Focusrite Control 2 app.

Scarlett 18i20 now features 16 channels of ADAT I/O, allowing users to expand from eight inputs and outputs to a total of 16 additional inputs and outputs at 44.1 / 48 kHz over ADAT, enabling a total of 24 inputs and 28 outputs. The boost in channels is aimed directly at users tackling live sessions, large recordings and I/O-heavy setups

Meanwhile, with the new update, monitor groups are now available across Scarlett 16i16, 18i16, and 18i20 units, aiding creating multi-speaker configurations, including 2.1 and 5.1 surround sound setups. The new addition is intended to give users greater control over their monitoring workflow, allowing them to switch between different speaker sets.

For Scarlett 18i20 users, Multichannel Auto Gain is now accessible via the Focusrite Control 2 mobile app, allowing them to adjust input levels remotely, eliminating the need for frequent trips to the computer and keeping the focus on the performance.

Users can access the new update by connecting their Scarlett interfaces to their computers and updating then to the latest version of Focusrite Control 2.