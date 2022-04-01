Fuse Audio Labs VREV-140 Reverb Plug-In Launches

Duesseldorf, Germany (April 1, 2022) — Fuse Audio Labs has introduced VREV-140, a plug-in offering vintage plate reverb vibes along with functional add-ons, making it appropriate for use on vocal, guitar or drum tracks.

Clearly meant to emulate the Elektromesstechnik (EMT) 140 plate reverb first introduced in 1957, the VREV-140 aims to provide spatial width and air to signals. It offers a gain compensated preamp section, expanding the decay time setting up to 32 seconds (the original hardware unit had a five-second maximum). An additional three-band equalizer is provided, along with Width and Balance settings and an associated PreDelay of up to 500 ms. Users can temper the reverb effect with the Mix control.

VREV-140 is available at an introductory promo price of $29.00 USD until April 29, 2022, when it will go to its regular price of $59.00 USD. Also, 14-day trial versions are also available to download for free from the company’s website.

Fuse Audio Labs CEO Reimund Dratwa, noted “The original 140 is certainly an amazing piece of studio equipment. But beyond the sheer scale of its dimensions, the magic lies in its inspiring sound, really responsible for making many great recordings over the decades sound the way that they do. But best of all, the VREV-140 vintage plate reverb plugin holds true to its heritage.”