Fuse Audio Labs Uncages Ocelot Limiter

Fuse Audio Labs has launched Ocelot Limiter, a new dynamic tool said to use “advanced psychoacoustic analysis.”

Duesseldorf, Germany (December 18, 2024)—Fuse Audio Labs has launched Ocelot Limiter, a new dynamic tool said to use “advanced psychoacoustic analysis” to ensure mixes stay clean and punchy while maximizing loudness and avoiding artifacts.

The plug-in features a switchable soft clipper that catches isolated peaks at the start of the processing chain, thereby reducing the limiter’s workload which reportedly results in louder output and less pumping. Nonetheless, the Ocelot adds some aggressiveness when pushed further, delivering a punchier sound.

The true peak feature of the Ocelot Limiter plug-in adheres to the ITU-R BS.1770 standard. Since this mode anticipates inter-sample peaks that could cause distortion when the signal gets converted to the analog domain, audio is kept clean and below the threshold level.

Ocelot offers five selectable algorithms, offering tailored responses from the limiter and soft clipper. A 1:1 and ∆ (delta) listen feature allow users to fine-tune for optimal signal integrity. Other controls include Noise Shaping, Dithering, and Quantization.

Ocelot Limiter is available at a discounted introductory promo price of $29.00 USD until January 18, 2025, rising thereafter to its regular price of $69.00 USD. There is also a free 14-day trial version—as there are for all Fuse Audio Labs plug-ins—at the company’s website.