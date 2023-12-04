Free Fuse Audio Labs VPRE-72 Plug-In Debuts

Fuse Audio Labs has unveiled its new VPRE-72 plug-in, a freebie offering intended to recall the vibe and sound of 1950s tube mic pres.

Duesseldorf, Germany (December 3, 2023)—Fuse Audio Labs has unveiled its new VPRE-72 plug-in, a freebie offering intended to recall the vibe and sound of vintage 1950s Telefunken V72 tube mic pres.

As the company itself pointed out in a press statement, it’s not the first time that the audio world has acknowledged that sound—the model became something of a blueprint for the later V76 and also the classic REDD.47 preamps used in various Abbey Road consoles.

So, that said, the Fuse Audio Labs VPRE-72 aims to emulate the original’s input and output transformers, the dual EF804s pentode circuit’s feedback structure and other audible telltale traits of the V72 mic pre.

According to CEO Reimund Dratwa, “The V72 will always remain a benchmark in preamp design in terms of excellent engineering and pristine sound characteristics, but getting hold of one these days will likely set you back a small fortune. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be that way…which is why we are especially delighted to make its epic tube tone available for anyone’s DAW absolutely for free.”

The VPRE-72 plug-in is offered for free to all users who create a free account on the Fuse Audio Labs website.