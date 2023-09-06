Genelec To Bow Controller, Monitoring Platform at IBC Show

When the IBC Show opens in Amsterdam next week, Genelec will unveil its new 9320A Reference Controller and UNIO Service Platform.

Amsterdam, Holland (September 6, 2023)—Genelec will use next week’s IBC exhibition in Amsterdam to unveil the 9320A Reference Controller as a bridge to its brand-new UNIO Audio Monitoring Service Platform, which provides integration between professional in-room loudspeaker and headphone monitoring services.

The 9320A Reference Controller is a hub for both static and mobile professional audio monitoring applications, providing users with connectivity, headphone output and tactile hardware control of Smart Active Monitors, GLM and Aural ID.

Genelec’s range of Smart Active Monitors utilize auto-calibration and cloud computing to enable the production of mixes. For professional headphone users, Genelec’s Aural ID technology provides personal headphone listening with an in-room monitoring-like experience.

With the introduction of UNIO and the 9320A, users can integrate these technologies and services via a single mobile desktop device, and view the entire system via the user’s own MyGenelec account. As a bridge to UNIO, the 9320A offers management of multiple Smart Active Monitoring systems, and comes with a factory-calibrated reference microphone to allow automated system calibration and control of key GLM software features.

The 9320A can control up to three separate monitoring systems plus headphones, and each system can operate at a calibrated listening level, according to EBU R128, ATSC A/85 or SMPTE RP200 standards. While the 9320A can support any active loudspeaker system – such as one or two ALT stereo sets – it provides one-click access to monitor control features built into Genelec’s Smart Active Monitoring family.

The contorller allows integration with a DAW or audio interface, and with its analog, AES/EBU and USB connectivity, the 9320A can connect directly to stereo monitoring systems (with and without subwoofer), providing monitor control and doubling as a A-D and D-A converter for both monitors and headphones.