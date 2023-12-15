HeadRush FRFR MKII Speaker Cabinets – A Mix Product of the Week

New from the folks at HeadRush are the FRFR-108 MKII and FRFR-112 MKII guitar cabinets, expanded versions of its powered monitors.

New York, NY (December 14, 2023)—New from the folks at HeadRush are the FRFR-108 MKII and FRFR-112 MKII guitar cabinets, new and expanded versions of the company’s FRFR powered monitors. The two new models are full-range, flat-response (FRFR) powered cabinets, both featuring two combo inputs, an XLR output and Bluetooth capability.

The FRFR-108 MKII employs an 8-inch woofer with a 2-inch, high-temperature voice coil and a 1-inch-exit ceramic HF compression driver with a 1.4-inch voice coil. Specs for the FRFR-108 MKII include frequency response of 62 Hz to 20 kHz (±3 dB), maximum SPL 130 dB (peak) and 2000 watts (peak) amplification.

The FRFR-112 MKII utilizes a 12-inch woofer with a 2.5-inch high-temperature voice coil and a 1-inch-exit ceramic HF compression driver with a 1.4-inch voice coil. Frequency response for the FRFR-112 MKII is stated as 53 Hz to 20 kHz (±3 dB), while maximum SPL is 132 dB (peak) and power output is 2500 watts (peak). The HF drivers are mounted on a horn with 90-degree (H) x 60-degree (V) coverage.

The FRFR-108 MKII and FRFR-112 MKII were designed for use with electric guitar and electric bass. Drivers for the respective models have been fine-tuned for amp modelers, specifically voiced for accurate, linear delivery of amplifier and cabinet emulations.

The combo jacks have independent volume control, and the XLR direct output facilitates daisy-chaining or patching the output to a front-of-house mixing console. Both models feature a ground lift switch for eliminating noise issues caused by ground loops, and a 100 Hz high-pass filter to help cut through muddy stage mixes.

They can be deployed as floor wedges, upright, or stand-mounted using an integrated standard 36mm pole mount. A dedicated Bluetooth input enables wireless music streaming from a smart device for rehearsal or break music.

The FRFR-108 MKII weighs in at 21 pounds, and the FRFR-112 MKII weighs in at 35 pounds.