Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

HeadRush FRFR MKII Speaker Cabinets – A Mix Product of the Week

New from the folks at HeadRush are the FRFR-108 MKII and FRFR-112 MKII guitar cabinets, expanded versions of its powered monitors.

By Steve La Cerra

HeadRush FRFR MKII Speaker Cabinets

New York, NY (December 14, 2023)—New from the folks at HeadRush are the FRFR-108 MKII and FRFR-112 MKII guitar cabinets, new and expanded versions of the company’s FRFR powered monitors. The two new models are full-range, flat-response (FRFR) powered cabinets, both featuring two combo inputs, an XLR output and Bluetooth capability.

The FRFR-108 MKII employs an 8-inch woofer with a 2-inch, high-temperature voice coil and a 1-inch-exit ceramic HF compression driver with a 1.4-inch voice coil. Specs for the FRFR-108 MKII include frequency response of 62 Hz to 20 kHz (±3 dB), maximum SPL 130 dB (peak) and 2000 watts (peak) amplification.

The FRFR-112 MKII utilizes a 12-inch woofer with a 2.5-inch high-temperature voice coil and a 1-inch-exit ceramic HF compression driver with a 1.4-inch voice coil. Frequency response for the FRFR-112 MKII is stated as 53 Hz to 20 kHz (±3 dB), while maximum SPL is 132 dB (peak) and power output is 2500 watts (peak). The HF drivers are mounted on a horn with 90-degree (H) x 60-degree (V) coverage.

Rhodes V-Rack — A Mix Product of the Week

The FRFR-108 MKII and FRFR-112 MKII were designed for use with electric guitar and electric bass. Drivers for the respective models have been fine-tuned for amp modelers, specifically voiced for accurate, linear delivery of amplifier and cabinet emulations.

The combo jacks have independent volume control, and the XLR direct output facilitates daisy-chaining or patching the output to a front-of-house mixing console. Both models feature a ground lift switch for eliminating noise issues caused by ground loops, and a 100 Hz high-pass filter to help cut through muddy stage mixes.

They can be deployed as floor wedges, upright, or stand-mounted using an integrated standard 36mm pole mount. A dedicated Bluetooth input enables wireless music streaming from a smart device for rehearsal or break music.

The FRFR-108 MKII weighs in at 21 pounds, and the FRFR-112 MKII weighs in at 35 pounds.

Close