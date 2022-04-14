Heritage Audio BT-500 v2.0 Bluetooth Streaming Module Debuts

Madrid, Spain (April 14, 2022)—Heritage Audio has released an updated BT-500 v2.0 500-Series Bluetooth Streaming Module, adding APTX LL and APTX HD codecs alongside the APTX, AAC, and SBC ones originally offered by its BT-500 predecessor.

Other new additions to the module include a redesigned RESET button facilitating failsafe protection against accidental resetting, and a fully balanced +22 dBu stereo output on gold-plated XLR connectors (when connected to a suitable any appropriate 500-series enclosure) with Burr Brown conversion. The module can connect with mobile devices in a studio setup over Bluetooth from a distance of up to 150 meters.

The module is ostensibly meant to facilitate connecting mobile devices to a professional studio environment without the need for mini-jack-to-XLR adapter cables connected to consumer device-designed DACs. The BT-500 v2.0 readily recognizes top best codecs to ensure that audio received over Bluetooth is a high quality.

The module offers AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), as well as APTX — a fixed compression ratio ensuring consistency from 20 Hz to 20 kHz; APTX LL — a low-delay solution for consistent 16-bit audio; APTX HD — allowing for high-definition 24-bit audio; and SBC (Sub-Band Coding) — an audio codec designed to accommodate Bluetooth bandwidth limitations and processing power to obtain reasonably good audio quality at medium bit rates.

The module offers a Burr Brown balanced output stage delivering 0 dBfs = 22 dBu output able to drive a 600 Ω load to allow direct level comparisons with online streaming platform-originating or mobile-stored reference mixes when mixing or mastering.

BT-500 v2.0 is shipping and available with a MAP of $229.00 USD. US distribution being handled via RAD Distribution.