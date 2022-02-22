Heritage Audio Updates OST-6 500-Series Enclosure

Madrid, Spain (February 22, 2022)—Heritage Audio has launched its updated OST-6 v2.0 six-slot rack-mountable 500-Series powered enclosure.

Intended for racking up 500-Series devices and modules, the enclosure can handle ‘double-width’ designs and Class-A and vacuum tube tools. Using the company’s proprietary On-Slot Technology, protection, filtering and isolation to each channel via its own individually isolated and regulated power supply. The enclosure also includes a new Link feature for linking each channel over to the next at the push of a button with no patch cabling required.

The OST-6 v2.0 provides up to 400mA per rail per slot or 1.8 Amps total (2.0 Amps non-continuous) with a phantom power supply delivering up to 140mA total. Under the On-Slot Technology, reportedly ‘demanding’ modules receive the power they need while adjacent modules remain unaffected. The company additionally claims that various 500-Series devices—especially mic pre-amps—exhibit lower self-noise and better performance when racked in the OST-6 v2.0 enclosure.

The new Link feature allows each of its six channels to be linked over to the next at the push of a back panel-positioned button, without patch cabling. Included in the OST-6 v2.0 package are detachable rack ears and an all-metal handle, aiding portability.

OST-6 v2.0 is shipping and available at $599.00. US distribution being handled via RAD Distribution.