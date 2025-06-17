Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Heritage Audio TAPEoPLEX — A Mix Product of the Week

Heritage Audio, has released TAPEoPLEX (Mac/PC), an authentic-sounding modeled version of the original Echoplex.

By Mike Levine

Heritage Audio TAPEoPLEX — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (June 16, 2025)—The original Echoplex is perhaps the most revered delay unit of all time, and now Spain-based manufacturer, Heritage Audio, has released TAPEoPLEX (Mac/PC), an authentic-sounding modeled version. With so many tape delay plug-ins on the market, Heritage needed to make this product special for it to stand out—and they’ve succeeded; it sounds impressively authentic.

The plug-in was modeled from a single, original unit (serial # 34553), and it features all the significant original controls, including Repeats, Echo Volume and Treble and Bass.

The TAPEoPLEX.
TAPEoPLEX.

However, Heritage also added modern conveniences such as independent stereo operation, which allows the user to set separate tempos, using the left and right Echo Time sliders for each channel. Alternately, you can activate the Link button to keep settings identical on the left and right. Another modern feature is the option to sync to a DAW’s tempo.

The Tape knob has two extremes: Fresh and Worn. The more you turn it toward the latter, the dirtier the echoes get. Two inputs are provided—Microphone and Instrument—with the former being hotter. The Recording knob sets the input level. The higher that level and the Repeat knob are set, the faster the plug-in will go into self-oscillation.

Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!

The GUI has some cool graphic touches, such as the echo time numerical displays on the 3D front panel of the GUI.

TAPEoPLEX sells for $99, but as with Heritage Audio’s Britstrip plug-in, it’s free if you own any of the company’s i73 PRO audio interfaces.

Find out more information at the Heritage Audio site, where you can download a free, fully-functional 14-day demo.

Mike Levine

Mike Levine, Mix Technical Editor-Studio, has been a music-technology journalist for over 20 years. The former editor of Electronic Musician and Onstage magazines, he was also the US editor for the Paris-based music-technology site, Audiofanzine. You’ll also find his writing on pureMix.net, the Yamaha Music blog (the Hub), Waves.com, the Universal Audio blog, Sound on Sound, Popular Science and ask.audio. Levine is a professional musician, producer and composer. He’s written music for TV shows on CNN, the History Channel and A&E and TV commercials for Advil, Days Inn, Lysol and more. He played in Broadway and Off-Broadway pit bands, on numerous sessions on guitar, pedal steel and dobro, and engineered and mixed countless projects. Check out his music at michaelwilliamlevine.com and his writing at mikelevine.journoportfolio.com.

Tags ⋅

Close