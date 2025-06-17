Heritage Audio TAPEoPLEX — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (June 16, 2025)—The original Echoplex is perhaps the most revered delay unit of all time, and now Spain-based manufacturer, Heritage Audio, has released TAPEoPLEX (Mac/PC), an authentic-sounding modeled version. With so many tape delay plug-ins on the market, Heritage needed to make this product special for it to stand out—and they’ve succeeded; it sounds impressively authentic.

The plug-in was modeled from a single, original unit (serial # 34553), and it features all the significant original controls, including Repeats, Echo Volume and Treble and Bass.

However, Heritage also added modern conveniences such as independent stereo operation, which allows the user to set separate tempos, using the left and right Echo Time sliders for each channel. Alternately, you can activate the Link button to keep settings identical on the left and right. Another modern feature is the option to sync to a DAW’s tempo.

The Tape knob has two extremes: Fresh and Worn. The more you turn it toward the latter, the dirtier the echoes get. Two inputs are provided—Microphone and Instrument—with the former being hotter. The Recording knob sets the input level. The higher that level and the Repeat knob are set, the faster the plug-in will go into self-oscillation.

The GUI has some cool graphic touches, such as the echo time numerical displays on the 3D front panel of the GUI.

TAPEoPLEX sells for $99, but as with Heritage Audio’s Britstrip plug-in, it’s free if you own any of the company’s i73 PRO audio interfaces.

Find out more information at the Heritage Audio site, where you can download a free, fully-functional 14-day demo.