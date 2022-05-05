IK Multimedia iRig Pro Quattro I/O Debuts

Modena, Italy (May 5, 2022)—IK Multimedia has introduced iRig Pro Quattro I/O, a 4-in / 2-out field recording audio and MIDI interface, offering 24-bit, 96 kHz conversion and a MEMS mic onboard for instant recording.

The iRig Pro Quattro I/O offers four mic preamps with phantom power; Hi-Z and line-level instrument, RCA and TRS inputs; plus XLR balanced, 3.5 mm stereo and headphone outputs; and full MIDI I/O. It works with Macs, PCs and smartphones, but can also serve as a standalone mic preamp or line mixer, with a built-in limiter and direct monitoring.

iRig Pro Quattro I/O connects to a computer or mobile device and works as a high-quality, multi-channel audio and MIDI interface. Fully MFi-certified to work with iOS devices, no adapters are required for iPhone or iPad. The unit can record audio directly to any mobile device, computer or DSLR camera.

While it has an onboard digitally enhanced MEMS microphone, optional stereo mic capsules are available. The unit is powered via 4x AA batteries, USB or DC IN. The full set of inputs/outputs can be used to capture and mix multiple sources to DSLR cameras or send their mix to a PA system if need be.

In Stereo mode, iRig Pro Quattro I/O mixes all sources down to stereo for streaming or recording. Monitoring is provided via a dedicated headphone output with independent volume control and direct monitoring. Mono mode extends compatibility for streaming to social media. A Loopback feature lets users duet with favorite videos, plus iRig Pro Quattro I/O can also keep the device under charge for long streaming sessions, using its power supply unit.

Stereo and Mono modes pre-mix up to 4 audio sources (RCA / 3.5 mm stereo line inputs (+ Loopback), XLR combo inputs and MEMS microphone) down to a stereo or mono track, which can be sent to streaming apps, DSLR cameras or sound systems.

In Multichannel mode, the XLR mic/Hi-Z instrument and mic/line combo jacks or RCA / 3.5 mm stereo line inputs are routed to channels 1 to 4 respectively, giving users 4 channels of audio to send to recording apps

A built-in limiter is provided on inputs 1 and 2. In Stereo and Mono mode, inputs 3 and 4 can be used as safety channels, recording the same signal as input 1 and 2, but reduced by 12 dB as a backup in case the sound source unexpectedly overloads the main channels.

The interface is shipping, and comes with software, USB and Lighting cables, batteries and a ¼” thread camera adapter, priced at $349.99. A Deluxe bundle runs $449.99, adding a pair of iRig MIC XY stereo microphones, iRig MIC XY windscreen, carrying case, and 9V power supply unit.