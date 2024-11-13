Amped Studio Cloud-Based DAW Adds Features

Montreux, Switzerland (November 13, 2024)—Amped Studio, a cloud-based music creation platform, has added a number of new tools and features to improve use of the online DAW.

Key to the new update is the introduction of VST3 support, allowing users to integrate personal VST collections directly into Amped Studio from their home machines. By downloading the VSTremote bridge, users can connect their desktop VST plug-ins to the online platform.

Amped Studio has also added Splitter—AI stem separation to deconstruct a track for remixing or to isolate a specific part—and also further developed its AI Music Production Assistant to help kickstart a track. The assistant can suggest track ideas, improvements, or even entire new compositions in a dozen different genres. Amped says the creations are based from fairly sourced audio.

Amped Studio also offers stem separation for remixing and experimentation, right in the DAW. Splittr, the innovative stem separation tool, isolates vocals, drums, bass, or other elements of a track. This opens up new creative possibilities for remixing, reworking, and reimagining existing audio and catalog.

“We’re building a new type of advanced cloud-based platform for music makers who want flexibility and freedom of movement and who want to level up as they learn, without having to invest in a whole new program. We let beginners become pros,” explains producer and co-founder of Amped Studio Bil Bryant. “We’ve made it enticing and engaged to get started making music, but Amped is fully featured enough to satisfy seasoned professionals, especially when they want to create or refine their work in real time from wherever they find themselves.”