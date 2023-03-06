QSC TouchMix-30 Pro Mixer Gets V3.0 Firmware Update

Costa Mesa, CA (March 6, 2023)–QSC has released a new 3.0 firmware update for its TouchMix-30 Pro digital mixer, adding Scenes, Snapshots, Cue List management and offline editing functionalities. The v3.0 firmware release is also supported by an updated TouchMix Control app for iOS and Android devices.

Within the new firmware, Scenes allow users to store and recall an entire mixer configuration, while Snapshots permit them to save and recall selected settings for designated channels without affecting other mixer settings. Cue Lists select and arrange Scenes, Snapshots and audio files into a predetermined sequence for recall during a show, while offline editing provides the user with the ability to create and edit mixer configurations without the mixer being connected to Wi-Fi.

Prior TouchMix-30 Pro firmware updates added features such as two independent 24-channel, gain-sharing Automatic Microphone Mixers, Custom Fader Banks and the capability to interface with certain third-party external motorized fader control surfaces.

The TouchMix-30 Pro offers 32 mixing channels (24 Mic/Line, 6 Line, Stereo USB) and 16 outputs, and additionally features Class-A microphone preamplifiers, Anti-Feedback and Room Tuning Wizards, two real-time analyzers (RTA), patch matrix, 32-channel direct-to-external-drive recording and DAW interface with macOS and Windows.