JBL Pro Debuts PRX900 Portable P.A. Series

Northridge, CA (October 25, 2022)—HARMAN Professional Solutions has introduced the JBL PRX900 Series of loudspeakers and subwoofers, based around a collection of three powered two-way loudspeakers and two powered subwoofers that feature new proprietary driver systems and Class D amplifiers.

The PRX900 Series items are all accessible and controllable via the JBL Pro Connect app and onboard LCD. The DSP package includes 12-band parametric EQ for system tuning and tonal control. Onboard dbx DriveRack technology features live and fixed Automatic Feedback Suppression, hard and soft system limiters and 180 ms of speaker delay in 100-microsecond intervals for full time-aligned systems. Using the JBL Pro Connect app allows users to control up to 10 speakers, integrate with JBL EON ONE MK2, PRX ONE and EON700 systems, and access app-only functions such as speaker snapshots and grouping.

The line’s composite loudspeaker cabinets feature computer-modeled ribbing, while subwoofers are housed in 18 mm birch cabinets with bracing. Inside the cabinets are patented JBL 2408H-2 1.5” compression drivers with poly-annular diaphragms and neodymium magnets; new horns with updated JBL Image Control Waveguides; “next-generation woofers” with ferrite magnets; and an FEA flared port design.

Powered by the Class D power amps, the line offers up to 134 dB output down to 30 Hz, with a reported full-bandwidth CMRR (Common Mode Rejection Ratio) greater than 55 dB and THD (total harmonic distortion) rating of <32 dB.

Speakers provide dual 36 mm pole sockets and six M10 suspension points; subwoofers feature M20 pole cups. Full-range speakers feature a built-in gyrosensor that automatically optimizes system tuning depending on monitor or mains placement.