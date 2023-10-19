JBL Unveils IRX ONE All-in-One Column PA

JBL Professional has unveiled its new JBL IRX ONE All-in-One Column PA, intended for small performances, presentations, busking and the like.

Northridge, CA (October 19, 2023)—JBL Professional has long had a presence in the portable PA market, and that was reinforced today with the company’s introduction of its new JBL IRX ONE All-in-One Column PA. Intended for small performances, presentations, busking and the like, the compact system includes a three-channel mixer, Bluetooth 5.0 audio streaming, and more in a 34 lbs. package.

Center to the IRX ONE system is its line array-like, C-shaped column of a half-dozen 2-inch high-frequency drivers, said to provide users with a wide sweet spot. The column itself is three separate parts—the array and two spacers—that are stacked above the base’s 8-inch woofer, which uses a bass-reflex design to reportedly get low-frequency response down to 40 Hz.

IRX ONE includes a three-channel mixer that has ¼” and XLR inputs with included 48V phantom power and ¼” balanced mix-out. dbx automatic feedback suppression (AFS), 5 EQ presets and Soundcraft audio ducking are available onboard for users to apply as needed. A Bluetooth 5.0 audio streaming chipset also resides inside the IRX ONE, allowing users to stream content into the system wirelessly from a distance.

All that resides in a hard plastic cabinet with a built-in carry handle designed to minimize wrist strain. The column spacers and the array slide into the back of the cabinet, making for simplified mobility.