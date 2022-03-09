JBL Studio Monitor Bag Launched

New York, NY (March 9, 2022)—Today’s music producers are more mobile than ever, but the need for continuity means that certain tools have to be mobile, too. While you can fit most of a recording studio into the virtual world of your laptop, monitor speakers are another thing entirely. Using that cardboard box they came in may work for a while, but eventually you need a better, safer solution, and with that in mind, JBL has introduced the JBL 104BT BAG, designed to protect monitor speakers while making them more portable.

Ostensibly designed to fit one pair of JBL 104-BT Compact Powered Desktop Reference Monitors with Bluetooth pairing, the 11” x 6” x 10.75” bag will, of course, fit any studio monitors of a similar size (for reference, the speakers measure 9.72” x 6.02” x 4.88”).

The outside of the back sports 600D black polyester exterior fabric, while the water-resistant, 10 mm padded interior is covered in 420D polyester interior fabric used to help keep your speakers protected during transport, offering a 15 mm padded divider in the center that separates the speakers to prevent contact during travel. The secure-wrap reinforced dual handles provide safe carry by distributing the speaker weight evenly in the bag.

All necessary connection cables and accessories can be stored in the 8 x 8” exterior zipper pocket.