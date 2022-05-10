Your browser is out-of-date!

JBL SRX900 Series Line Array Launched

JBL’s latest line array includes dual 6.5-inch and dual 10-inch powered line array elements and 18-inch and dual 18-inch powered subs.

By Mix Staff

JBL SRX900 Series Line Array
Northridge, CA (May 10, 2022)—Harman Professional Solutions has introduced the JBL SRX900 Series of powered line arrays, offering dual 6.5-inch and dual 10-inch powered line array elements and 18-inch and dual 18-inch powered subwoofers.

SBX900 Series speakers make use of JBL’s patented Radiation Boundary Integrator (RBI), which mounts both the high and low-frequency transducers on a single horn with the aim of improving horizontal dispersion while minimizing cabinet size. A proprietary waveguide provides cabinet-to-cabinet summation for front-to-back coverage, and a large horn is used to extend low-frequency control and reduce unwanted energy behind the array.

The SRX900’s 2432H-3 compression driver features a neodymium magnet structure, 3-inch titanium diaphragm and a 1.5-inch exit. Woofers are based on JBL’s Differential Drive dual-voicecoil, dual-gap design, designed with the aim of providing heat dissipation, lower power compression, and wider dynamic range than conventional single-coil designs.

SRX900 models feature built-in DSP, the foundation for their 24-band parametric EQ, 2,000 ms of delay and gain control. JBL’s proprietary Array Size Compensation (ASC) filter corrects for different array sizes, while the FIR-based Throw Distance Compensation (TDC) filter compensates for air-imposed sound loss, for more uniform sound distribution. A rear-panel LCD provides access to control features.

System design and management is handled through Windows-based LAC-3 simulation software and an Array Link iOS/Android companion app to share rigging and mechanical information from LAC-3 to mobile devices. The SRX900 Series’ dedicated CloudworX Performance Wi-Fi-capable system-management software integrates configuration and control functions in a single application.

The SRX900 Series supports Harman’s new HControl Ethernet protocol, and SRX900 products are equipped with dual Ethernet ports to facilitate monitoring and configuring the system over a network. The SRX900 Series’ LevelMax limiter suite, codeveloped by JBL and Crown engineers, uses excursion-control algorithms to protect transducers from mechanical damage.

Available accessories include array frames, pole-mount and truss-clamp adapters, cases, carts and covers.

