JBL SRX900 Series Line Array Launched

Northridge, CA (May 10, 2022)—Harman Professional Solutions has introduced the JBL SRX900 Series of powered line arrays, offering dual 6.5-inch and dual 10-inch powered line array elements and 18-inch and dual 18-inch powered subwoofers.

SBX900 Series speakers make use of JBL’s patented Radiation Boundary Integrator (RBI), which mounts both the high and low-frequency transducers on a single horn with the aim of improving horizontal dispersion while minimizing cabinet size. A proprietary waveguide provides cabinet-to-cabinet summation for front-to-back coverage, and a large horn is used to extend low-frequency control and reduce unwanted energy behind the array.

The SRX900’s 2432H-3 compression driver features a neodymium magnet structure, 3-inch titanium diaphragm and a 1.5-inch exit. Woofers are based on JBL’s Differential Drive dual-voicecoil, dual-gap design, designed with the aim of providing heat dissipation, lower power compression, and wider dynamic range than conventional single-coil designs.

SRX900 models feature built-in DSP, the foundation for their 24-band parametric EQ, 2,000 ms of delay and gain control. JBL’s proprietary Array Size Compensation (ASC) filter corrects for different array sizes, while the FIR-based Throw Distance Compensation (TDC) filter compensates for air-imposed sound loss, for more uniform sound distribution. A rear-panel LCD provides access to control features.

System design and management is handled through Windows-based LAC-3 simulation software and an Array Link iOS/Android companion app to share rigging and mechanical information from LAC-3 to mobile devices. The SRX900 Series’ dedicated CloudworX Performance Wi-Fi-capable system-management software integrates configuration and control functions in a single application.

The SRX900 Series supports Harman’s new HControl Ethernet protocol, and SRX900 products are equipped with dual Ethernet ports to facilitate monitoring and configuring the system over a network. The SRX900 Series’ LevelMax limiter suite, codeveloped by JBL and Crown engineers, uses excursion-control algorithms to protect transducers from mechanical damage.

Available accessories include array frames, pole-mount and truss-clamp adapters, cases, carts and covers.