JH Audio Ambient Pro In-Ear Monitors – Product of (Last) Week

Developed in collaboration with DPA Microphones, Ambient Pro IEMs from JH Audio add a new twist to in-ear monitoring: built-in omnidirectional microphones that transmit to the monitor console, enabling ambient sound to be added to the artist’s monitor mix.

The Expected

Ambient Pro IEMs are based upon JH Audio’s Sheena IEM which employs eight balanced armatures per side (dual low, mid, high, and supertweeter) with a four-way crossover; the RDU dual supertweeter extends high-frequency reproduction to 25 kHz. The earpieces are designed to produce punchy low end and a smooth midrange with a wide stereo image. JH Audio’s proprietary Freq|phase Technology is utilized to achieve a high degree of phase accuracy, while the Acoustic Sound Chamber 3D printed, recessed tubing system keeps moisture away from the armatures, alleviating the need for excessive cleaning or maintenance. Specs for the earpieces include frequency response 10 Hz to 25 kHz; 12Ω impedance; input sensitivity 117 dB @ 1mW, and -26 dB noise isolation.

What You Didn’t Expect

Each Ambient Pro earpiece incorporates a CORE by DPA microphone capsule constructed from stainless steel for resistance to impact, high temperatures and abrasion. The omnidirectional subminiature (3mm) condenser capsules have an extremely low floor (26 dBA) and can withstand a maximum SPL of 144 dB (peak). Ambient Pro earpieces are intended for use with a Lectrosonics DCHT wireless transmitter and DCR822 Digital receiver. The combination allows the ambient microphones to be routed into the monitor console and folded back to the performer’s IEM mix along with the other inputs to the monitor desk. Ambient Pro IEMs are IP58 certified for resistance to dust and moisture.

Pricing starts at $2,799 for black and clear custom-fit molds. More info here.