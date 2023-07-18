K-Tek Essential Avalon Boom Pole Launched

K-Tek has expanded its line of Avalon telescoping poles with the introduction of its new 5-Section Essential Boompole.

Vista, CA (July 17, 2023)—K-Tek has expanded its line of Avalon telescoping poles with the introduction of its new 5-Section Essential Boompole.

The Essential Boompole, which collapses to a compact 29.5″ (74.9 cm) and extends to 9 feet (275 cm), is a lightweight pole intended for novice boom operators honing their skills and for tightly budgeted crews.

Made in the USA with K-Tek’s proprietary high-density tubing, the KC108 boompole weighs 1.2 pounds (544 g) yet is rugged.

It features a 3/8″-16 male thread fixed top attachment for external cabling and anodized surface collars which provide a firm grip and smooth feel when engaging. Due to the tube’s sleek finish, each section glides open and closed.

When collapsed, the Essential fits in a standard 1650 and 1637 Peli-Case, or medium-sized luggage for travel.

The KC108 Essential Avalon Boom pole has an MSRP of $199.99.