Point Source Audio Embrace EO-7 On-Ear Lavalier Debuts

Petaluma, CA (March 26, 2025)—Point Source Audio is aiming for the burgeoning content creator market with the upcoming NAB Show launch of its Embrace Model EO-7 on-ear lavalier.

Expanding the existing Embrace earmount lavalier line ,which has traditionally been used in live theater and broadcast applications, the new model is intended for use by vloggers and the like. Accordingly, the EO-7 is compatible with 2.4 GHz wireless systems from brands like RODE, DJI, Hollyland, Saramonic, Comica and others.

As part of the Embrace line, the new model features the same patented design that ensures the mic stays securely in place while remaining low profile. Alternative color-changeable earmounts (available in black, brown, and beige) allow creators to switch the mic color to blend with hair or skin tones. Because it’s headworn instead of clipped on to a lapel, the Embrace maintains its pickup pattern even during active movements or head turns.

Visitors to NAB 2025 can see live demonstrations of the Embrace EO-7 at Booth N1669, but the mic is now shipping, priced at $279 MSRP (U.S.). Each Embrace EO-7 package includes one omnidirectional lavalier microphone (black color), two bendable earmounts (for left and right ear wearing), two types of matching windscreens, and a cable management clip.