ADAM Audio Enters New Market with H200 Headphones

ADAM Audio has entered the headphone market with the introduction of its new H200 closed-back studio headphones and accompanying plug-in.

Berlin, Germany (October 1, 2024)—For years, ADAM Audio has been known for its high-end studio monitor offerings; now it’s entering a new corner of the monitoring marketplace with today’s introduction of its H200 closed-back studio headphones, said to recall the company’s S Series speakers, and ADAM Audio Headphone Utility DAW plug-in.

Increasingly, audio pros need to work on the move and mobility is a key factor for many when choosing gear. With that in mind, ADAM Audio bringing its wealth of monitoring knowledge to bear on designing headphones is an intriguing move. Reportedly in the works for years, the new H200s were designed by the company’s Berlin-based R&D team, which was expanded to include a dedicated group of headphone engineers—a move that would appear to indicate this will not be the company’s only foray into the headphone arena.

So what have they brought to the table? The new H200s are built around 40mm PEEK diaphragm drivers and a patent-pending internal airflow technology. The headphones themselves were designed to recall the company’s S Series studio monitors, which were used as a benchmark for the new headphones’ tonality.

Other factors in their design include the headband, which uses memory foam-based earpads to both ensure isolation while also providing a comfortable fit. Both the earpads and the headband padding are replaceable, the main cable is attachable to either side of the unit, and all of it is housed in an included carry bag for storage and transportation.

Joining the new headphones is a purpose-built ADAM Audio Headphone Utility DAW plug-in, built in collaboration with Sonnox. The included software offers various optimization tools for the H200, as well as an Externalization feature that uses crossfeed techniques to help translate loudspeaker mixes to headphones.

The ADAM Audio H200 headphones will hit stores from November with an MSRP of $149.99.