Lauten Audio Rim Mount – A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (September 27, 2024)—Recently unveiled by the folks at Lauten Audio is Rim Mount, a portable drum microphone mounting system designed for use on the rim of just about any drum. The device, which replaces cumbersome microphone stands, features a shock-absorbent design with a fully articulating arm that enables a user to easily mount and fine-tune the position of a variety of microphones.

The Rim Mount was perfected for Lauten Audio’s Snare Mic and Tom Mic, but is equally effective for mounting industry-standard mics such as the SM57, MD421 and C414.

Rim Mount was designed to avoid the failure points, sagging or buzzing issues often found in traditional “magic arm”-type drum microphone mounts, and its non-marring design protects drum shells, hoops and heads from the potential harms of metal-on-metal contact. It provides the decoupling properties of a microphone stand, and locks the microphone into position using a single lever. Lauten Audio recommends firm-finger tightening and advises that the mount should not be wrenched into place.

Rim Mount is compatible with most drum suspension systems, including DW’s Suspension Tom Mount, Pearl’s Optimount, Gretsch’s GTS Tom Suspension, and others. It can be used on drums with metal or wood hoops, though Lauten Audio advises caution when mounting heavy microphones on any wood hoop.

Rim Mount was field-tested in studios and on tour by some of the hardest-hitting drummers to ensure reliable performance regardless of the application.

It is available now at an MSRP of $129 and is covered by a three-year limited warranty.