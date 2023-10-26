Lawo Launches Crystal Broadcast Console

Rastatt, Germany (October 25, 2023)—Lawo has unveiled its new Crystal broadcast console, based on the Ravenna/AES67 networking open standards and compliant with SMPTE ST2110-30/-31 for audio with ST2022-7 for redundancy.

The new console is powered by the Lawo Power Core Engine, supports expandable I/O, and accommodates AES67, MADI, analog and AES3 as well as Dante audio sources and destinations. Available with six, eight and 14 faders, and with two distinct modes of operation—Power Core and Controller—crystal is intended for a variety of broadcast applications that straddle radio and a variety of audio production workflows: small- to mid-sized on-air studios; regional studios; news and commentary suites; smaller production studios; MCR control and OB vehicles; podcast recording studios; remote production applications; backup and disaster recovery sites; DAW control and integration as well as workflow uniformization.

Power Core mode allows operators to use the console in combination with a Power Core engine, Lawo’s software-defined, high-density DSP mixing engine and modular I/O device. In this mode, crystal supports the Power Core Compact license for single 6-fader or extended 14-fader setups, and the Power Core MAX license. Accommodating up to four consoles, one Power Core with the MAX license allows four studios to share its processing power and business logic in a variety of configurations.

Silent, motorized faders inspired by Lawo’s mc² audio production consoles and encoders permit integration with program automation and playout systems, allowing multiple-layer operations involving voice tracking, remote production or DAW control. The new crystal console features Lawo’s LUX user interface and offers various assistive mixing technologies: AutoMix, AutoMix Grouping and AutoGain.

An unlimited number of snapshots and DSP profiles that can be stored and recalled from any networked console, individual talent profiles or customized show setups are available anywhere, even to operators working remotely. Shared user rights and snapshot management across all studios involving crystal/diamond/virtual interfaces is also available.

Programmable, color-coded LED button and encoder lighting highlights common control functions. Optional Virtual Extension modules feature full-HD TFT displays for extended information and touch control. Ember+ and HTML5 integration enables control of third-party hardware and software.