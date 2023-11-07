Lawo Adds CFO Claus Gärtner to Executive Management Board

Rastatt, Germany (November 6, 2023)—Lawo has expanded its executive management board, with Claus Gärtner joining Claudia Nowak (CFO and “Vorstand”), Jamie Dunn (CCO), Andreas Hilmer (CMO), Christian Lukic (CSCO), Phil Myers (CTO) and Ulrich Schnabl (COO).

“I have a strong passion for high-tech and high-quality products, and I enjoy working for family-owned companies because they allow for sustainable long-term strategies and fast decision-making. Joining Lawo as ‘Vorstand’ and CFO and being part of the company’s exciting journey in transforming media infrastructure technology was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Claus Gärtner says.

Gärtner’s international career has seen him excel at Rheinmetall, Smiths-Heimann and Heidelberg Engineering Group, where he held key executive positions and contributed significantly to the growth and success of each company. Claus holds a master’s degree in economics.

“I am delighted to welcome Claus,” Nowak says. “I will be retiring next September after more than 35 years with the company. In Claus we have found a great fit for the company and the management team, and I’m looking forward to working with him over the next eleven months in our joint role as Chief Financial Officer and ‘Vorstand’ to prepare for a smooth transition of my responsibilities.”

Nowak will leave the company in September 2024 but will remain associated with Lawo by joining the company’s supervisory board.

Over the past six years since CEO Philipp Lawo stepped down from active management of the company, Lawo has grown with a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 12% per year, even in the face of pandemic-related disruptions and supply chain challenges, according to the announcement.