Lawo mc236xp Audio Production Console – A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (June 30, 2023)—Announced a few weeks ago at InfoComm 2023, the mc236xp from Lawo is an audio production console capable of supporting up to 256 DSP channels. The mc236xp control surface is identical to that of the company’s mc236 Mk II, but the mc236xp requires external DSP processing generated by a Lawo A_UHD Core processing unit. When used with a “Pooling 8” license from Lawo, the mc236xp can share the processing power of one A_UHD Core with up to seven other virtual or physical Lawo console surfaces for cost-effective audio processing.

This combination of features allows the mc236xp to provide a consistent workflow in applications where space is at a premium or where lower channel count is required, and serves as an excellent complement for audio systems built around mc256 and/or mc 2 96 consoles.

Available in three frame sizes—16, 32 and 48 faders—and supporting six banks (each with two layers), the mc236xp is equipped with the same controls and touchscreens used on the mc256 and mc296.

Onboard I/O is identical to that of the mc236: 16 mic/line inputs, 16 line outputs, eight AES I/O, eight GPI/O and a local MADI port. Microphone preamps are ultra-low-noise, discrete, Class-A with a dynamic range of 119 dBA. I/O capabilities can be expanded using Lawo A_Line IP audio I/O nodes which offer a variety of analog and digital I/O options, including AES3 I/O, AES67, and Ravenna.

DSP for the mc236xp is handled by the A_UHD Core, a rackmount external processing engine that maintains optimal functionality and audio quality regardless of how many channels are in use. DSP modules per channel include preamp, delay, five independent dynamic modules (gate, expander, compressor, de-esser and limiter), three independent EQ modules, image, insert and direct out.

The three independent EQ modules include a fo4ur-band parametric, 2-band filter, which can be placed anywhere in the signal chain independent from the EQ, and a 2-band sidechain filter that can be used with the gate or compressor. As is the case with any mc2 console, the sequence of the DSP modules can be rearranged by the user. The A_UHD CORE features eight independent 10/1 GbE network interfaces, enabling the use of redundant networks.

Additional features of the mc236xp include integrated loudness metering, sample rates up to 96 kHz/24-bit, downmixing from immersive to stereo, customizable fader use buttons, Waves SuperRack SoundGrid integration with storage of plug-in parameters in snapshot and production data, up to 512 RX and TX streams with stream size ranging from 1 to 128 audio channels, and full snapshot portability independent of matrix and DSP size.

Applications for the mc236xp include broadcast, recording, streaming and performing arts.

