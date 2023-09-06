LD Systems Debuts MON G3 Stage Monitor Line

Neu-Anspach, Germany (September 6, 2023)—Wedges remain a crucial part of any stage plot, whether your artist is playing a club, stadium or house of worship, and with that in mind, LD Systems has released its new MON G3 Series—its redesigned third generation of active stage monitors.

Sporting a coaxial speaker design, integrated DSP functions and numerous connection options, the MON G3 boxes are intended to be flexible when it comes to integrating them into different stage setups, and they can additionally be used as PA speakers on stands. The MON G3 Series includes four models—8″, 10″, 12″ and 15″.

The MON G3 models are based around a combination of woofer and titanium tweeter in a compact coaxial design. It also offers an integrated CD horn with an optimized dispersion pattern of 50° (h) x 90° (v).

The monitors are driven by a Class D power amplifier with 300 W RMS and up to 1,200 W peak power. Due to an integrated heat sink, the monitors operate without a fan, so they are also suitable for noise-sensitive use at lectures, panel discussions or unplugged gigs.

The new second-generation DynX DSP offers users various customization features, including a 3-band EQ; four EQ presets; a notch filter; and a delay function. On the connection side, there are PowerCon-compatible mains sockets (in/out), two line inputs with XLR jack combo socket, and two XLR Thru outputs for the loop connection of additional monitors.

All connections, controls and carrying handles are located on the sides of the enclosure, protecting against knocks and accidental adjustments due to the recessed arrangement. All boxes in the MON G3 Series feature a polyurea coating, a speaker grille and a 36 mm flange on the side for vertical use as a PA speaker on a speaker stand. For the latter, all MON G3 models offer a standalone full-range mode as a selectable DSP preset.

The new LD Systems MON G3 Series is available now.