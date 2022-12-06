LD Systems DAVE G4X Series PA Launches

Neu-Anspach, Germany (December 6, 2022)—German pro-audio manufacturer LD Systems has introduced its new DAVE G4X loudspeaker Series. An active 2.1 PA system for DJs, live groups, solo entertainers, parties and the like, it is available in four sizes and performance classes.

Models available include the DAVE 10 G4X (2 x double 4” satellites + 10” subwoofer, 680 W), the DAVE 12 G4X (2 x 6.5” satellites + 12” subwoofer, 1,460 W), the DAVE 15 G4X (2 x 8” satellites + 15” subwoofer, 2,060 W), and the DAVE 18 G4X (2 x 8” satellites + 18” subwoofer, 4,000 W).

All of the versions now feature an integrated 6-channel mixer with input options to aid working with microphones, instruments, line-level signals and auxiliary players – wired and wireless, thanks to integrated Bluetooth for easy streaming via a smartphone or tablet.

The mixer’s first two channels are designed as channel strips, allowing for the optional connection of a microphone, a high-impedance instrument and line-level sources. Stereo line inputs 3 + 4 are suitable for keyboards, synthesizers, drum machines or small e-drum kits. Each version also includes a digital SPDIF stereo input and Bluetooth connectivity so that a setup can be expanded with a media player, computer or smartphone to play backing tracks, sound effects, intermission music, or to use the DAVE G4X as a karaoke system.

The DAVE line makes use of new compression drivers and waveguides for homogeneous and directional dispersion, as well as FIR filters and DSP technology. In addition, the subwoofer has been equipped with a larger voice coil than previous DAVE iterations, and an optimized bass reflex system to reduce ventilation noise.

The series also has selectable mode presets for classic stereo use or a setup with two closely spaced satellites on a T-stand above the subwoofer. This latter preset allows for the interference-free clustering of two satellites through a special M/S division and reproduction of the stereo signal for more headroom and directivity. The range extends from custom-fit bags to a roller board and the aforementioned T-stand. A pole mount stand and a wall mount for the satellites are also available, especially for the DAVE 10 sound system.

The three bigger models of the series DAVE 12, 15 and 18 are available now. The DAVE 10 model will be available from the beginning of 2023.