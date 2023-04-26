LD Systems Launches MAUI G3 Series Portable PAs

LD Systems has updated its long-running series of personal PAs with the introduction of the new MAUI G3 Series.

Neu-Anspach, Germany (April 26, 2023)—LD Systems has updated its long-running series of personal PAs with the introduction of the new MAUI G3 Series at the recent NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA. Based around the MAUI 11 G3 and MAUI 28 G3 models, the compact column PA system is intended for use by DJs, singer-songwriters and small bands, as well as weddings and corporate events.

The two models are designed to provide full-range sound with plenty of bass and headroom. While the compact models are designed to be transported to events, the new models have more amplifier power and acoustic improvements affecting the sound and dispersion of the speakers, according to the company. Using Bluetooth 5.0 and AAC coding, the speakers can handle wireless playback of background music, backing tracks, and other content.

The series sports a revised subwoofer concept with four bass reflex ports and an enlarged speaker chassis that incorporates the integrated amplifier. With a total output of 1,030 W RMS (2,060 W peak) for the 28 G3 and 730 W RMS (1,460 W peak) for the 11 G3, the column PA systems are intended to cover a sizable space.

Equipped with a 12” woofer (28 G3) or two 8” woofers (11 G3) and the latest DynX DSP generation, the subwoofer can go down to 37 Hz (28 G3) or 39 Hz (11 G3). When using a second subwoofer, the bass range can be operated in cardioid configuration at the touch of a preset button.

The two aluminum column elements are designed as cardioid speakers and provide controlled low-mids to the front and up to 18 dB of attenuation to the rear. With 12 (28 G3) or 6 (11 G3) 3.5” center drivers, the phase plugs placed in front, and the two 1” tweeters, the G3 models are intended to provide even sound distribution with constant horizontal dispersion (120° x 30°). In addition, a BEM-optimized waveguide is used in front of the tweeters.