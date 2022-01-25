KV2 ESM312 Stage Monitor Launched

KV2 Audio has introduced the latest addition to its range of stage monitors, with the arrival of the ESM312.

New York, NY (January 25, 2022)—KV2 Audio has introduced the latest addition to its range of stage monitors, with the arrival of the ESM312. Intended for large-scale stage monitoring applications, the ESM312 is a high-output, full-range, low-profile 3-way, passive monitoring solution.

The KV2 ESM312 sports two bass reflex-loaded 12” neodymium woofers, a single horn-loaded 6” mid-range woofer and a 1” compression driver, all situated inside a compact Baltic birch cabinet.

KV2’s most powerful stage monitor, the ESM312 delivers 133 dB sustained output, and 136dB peak. The 1” compression driver has a complex geometry phase plug and a neodymium magnetic structure, reportedly to ensure low distortion and extended frequency response. The ESM312 also features dual 12” woofers with sophisticated voice coil technology and neodymium magnetic motor structure with an eye towards increased force, lower distortion and increased frequency response linearity.

The compact, wedge-shaped design incorporates rear-mounted flip-out stands to allow for 35 or 45-degree angles as required. A specially designed acoustic fabric covering inside the grille protects against liquid spillage, while a wear-resistant polymer coating is designed to withstand the rigors of touring and repeated stage use. An ergonomically designed recessed handle on each side panel facilitates handling and transport.