LD Systems Launches ANNY 12 Portable P.A.

LD Systems has announced the latest entry in its growing ANNY series of portable P.A. systems with the arrival of the ANNY 12.

Neu-Anspach, Germany (March 17, 2026)—LD Systems has announced the latest entry in its growing ANNY series of portable P.A. systems with the arrival of the ANNY 12, a battery-powered, mobile, 2-way system with a 12-inch format, intended for use in a variety of applications like bands, events, clubs, DJ setups and more.

ANNY 12 is based on an active 2-way loudspeaker system with a 12-inch woofer and 1.4-inch tweeter, delivering up to 122 dB (peak) and an output of 185 W RMS. Providing portability and simplifying power concerns, LD Systems says the ANNY 12 has a battery life of up to 50 hours in Eco Mode, and up to four hot-swappable battery modules can be replaced and charged without interruption, allowing the speaker to continue working with minimal oversight.

Like the other models in the series – ANNY 10 and ANNY 8 – ANNY 12 is also designed as an all-in-one PA solution. The integrated 6-channel mixer has a 3-band EQ and effects such as delay and reverb. A pair of microphone/line inputs, a stereo channel (3.5 mm jack or RCA) and Bluetooth 5.0 are available for connecting microphones, instruments and other equipment.

For wireless applications, ANNY 12 has two slots for wireless receiver modules (with 12 dB more gain), which can be combined with handheld microphones or bodypacks. There’s also a priority/ducking mode for speech reinforcement, which automatically lowers the level of other signals as soon as speech is heard. Using the speaker’s True Wireless Stereo (TWS) setup, two ANNY systems can also be paired wirelessly and operated as a stereo P.A.

ANNY 12 will be available as a basic version without wireless module, and as a version with two wireless microphones, during the first quarter of 2026.