Martin Audio Launches FlexPoint Portable Series, More

High Wycombe, UK (April 12, 2023)—Martin Audio has launched nine new products including a portable series, FlexPoint, intended for the rental market.

As compact, standalone loudspeakers, FlexPoint systems are based around a passive two-way configuration, aiming to reduce running costs and amplifier count. The line’s five models are intended for a variety of applications, from live sound reinforcement, theater sound and corporate AV to distributed sound systems and immersive environments. From the miniature FP4 to the largest model, the FP15, FlexPoint loudspeakers are intended to be compact and discreet.

Martin Audio opted to use a coaxial point source technology at the heart of FlexPoint systems with the aim of providing more consistent response off-axis than traditional two-way systems. The line’s dispersion patterns incorporate a two-stage waveguide within the magnet structure, reportedly maintaining a wide constant horizontal coverage out to very high frequencies, while the perimeter of the cone acts as the horn mouth, enabling pattern control to a lower frequency. Drivers can also be rotated without using tools, speeding their deployment onsite as needed.

Meanwhile, Martin’s SX series subwoofers adds two new models as well. The SX115 is a single 15” subwoofer and the SX215 is a double 15” subwoofer, both models allowing for pole-mounting of a FlexPoint system. This now means that the SX series comprises a single and double 10”, 12”, 15” and 18” as well as a cardioid 15” and 18” and the Hybrid horn/reflex loaded SXH218.

Lastly, a pair of system controllers for Martin Audio VIA amplifiers have been unveiled: The DX0.4 is a 2-input, 4-output controller, while the DX0.6 is 2-input, 6-output.

All nine products will start shipping no later than June, but some products will be available earlier.