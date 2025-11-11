Skolfield Upgrades Home Studio Monitors

Los Angeles, CA (November 11, 2025)—Hip-hop/pop producer and mix engineer Sage Skolfield, whose credits include work with The Weeknd, SahBabii and Latto, has integrated ATC SCM150 studio monitors into his home studio.

“The SCM150 is the most honest speaker I’ve ever worked on,” Skolfield says. “The 150s give me every detail without sounding artificial or hyped at all. They present that detail without unraveling a great mix. I’ve never heard anything close. For me, the monitors are not just tools, they’re essential instruments in the creative process.”

For Skolfield, whose workflow often requires balancing sub-heavy hip-hop productions with the textural complexity of alternative projects, the monitors provide the clarity needed to push his artistry further. “When I’m working on five to 10 mixes at once, I need something that’s highly resolving but also fun. The SCM150s let me move quickly and confidently.

“I’m getting the translation I need, so the final record feels good on every system, from headphones to big club systems. Much less second guessing and circling back on stuff. If you’re looking for the very best three-way monitor, it’s the ATCs.”