Royer Labs’ R-10 “Hot Rod” 25th Anniversary Mic Launched

Burbank, CA (March 13, 2023)—Marking a quarter-century in business, Royer Labs has unveiled the limited-edition R-10 “Hot Rod” 25th Anniversary microphone, a passive mono ribbon microphone that torques up the brand’s typical R-10 design.

Intended for use in the studio and onstage, the new version is fitted with a custom Anniversary Edition transformer, offers a 5 dB-hotter output than the standard edition resulting in a punchier, more open sound, and comes with unique 25th Anniversary trim.

Not everything is different about the limited edition; like the original, the new mic can take high SPLs (160 dB @ 1 kHz), has an internally shock-mounted ribbon transducer and three-layer windscreen system that together protect the ribbon element, features lowered proximity effect, and carries a 5-year warranty with the first re-ribbon free. The microphone is hand-built in Royer’s Burbank, CA facility.

John Jennings, Royer Labs’ vice president of Sales and Marketing, commented, “Royer Labs is thrilled to be in our 25th year, and kicking it off with the R-10 Hot Rod is just pure fun. The guys in our shop cooked this version of the R-10 up and we’re all into it, with its cool-looking trim package and its different sonic personality. It expands on the original in interesting ways, creating a different flavor of R-10 that we think recording engineers and FOH engineers will really like.”